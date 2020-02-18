Cameron University Department of Education will host an informational presentation on the various pathways to teacher certification during CU Become A Teacher Feb. 24.
The session will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the CETES Conference Center, located on the campus at 2800 W. Gore.
The workshop will focus on multiple pathways to becoming a certified teacher. There is no charge to attend and a free dinner is provided for all who pre-register. To register online, go to http://www.cameron.edu/cu-become-a-teacher and click on Registration Form. For more information, email CUTeach@cameron.edu or call (580) 581-2320.
CU Become A Teacher will offer information to those who have a college degree, those who have earned college credit but have yet to earn a degree, and those who have yet to earn college credit.
“Say you have a degree in biology or chemistry and want to teach at the high school level. We’ll walk you through the process of earning certification to do so,” says CU Department of Education Chair Dana Hilbert. “If you have a non-education degree, there are a variety of pathways to earning your teacher certification. Depending on your work experience and type of certificate, you could begin teaching in the fall.”
One of the pathways to be highlighted is how to earn teacher certification in K-12 special education, which cannot be granted through emergency certification. Those holding a bachelor degree in a non-education field and who have a minimum 2.75 GPA can earn certification in special education by completing Cameron’s Special Education Boot Camp, an eight-week graduate level course. The class “Children & Youth: Special Needs” is a hybrid course that starts March 3 and meets once a week from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The majority of the coursework is completed online.
“Oklahoma has a great need for special education teachers,” Hilbert said. “Cameron’s Special Education Boot Camp provides a pathway to provisional certification. After completing the course this spring, individuals are provisionally certified and can begin teaching.”
Provisionally certified special education teachers then have three years to complete 18 additional hours of graduate coursework and pass the teaching certification tests.
Presented by the CU Department of Education, CU Become a Teacher is made possible through an Oklahoma Teacher Connection Grant from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.