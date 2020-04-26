Twenty-five Cameron University students have met the requirements to join Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and largest all-discipline honor society.
Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and the top 7.5 percent of juniors.
Students who accepted membership are listed by hometown:
Apache: Stephen T. Myers
Cache: Christopher L. Burnham
Duncan: Kamryn C. Brown, Lanetta K. Davis, Hayden J. Moore, Kristen E. Prewett, Billie Strutton
Elgin: Jonathan Luke Risner
Geronimo: Holly Y. Neff
Lawton/Fort Sill: James Bashaw Jr., Khalil S. Cabrera-Tosado, Kaylee Ann Craig, Patricia A. Fields, Raymond G. Fletcher, Djimon D. Jones, Danielle E. Lewis, Timothy L. Martin Sr., Rylee B. McKee, Jennifer Price, Virginia Quarles, Blanca Jazmine Rodriquez, Brenda Weber and Shannon L. Williams
Norman: Teresa Gilstrap-Murphree
Phi Kappa Phi, founded in 1897, has more than 280 chapters worldwide. The Cameron University chapter was established in 1975. Cameron is host to one of only five chapters in Oklahoma and is the only regional university in the state with a Phi Kappa Phi chapter.