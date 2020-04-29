Seven Cameron University students have been accepted into Phi Alpha Theta, the national honor society in history.
Phi Alpha Theta’s mission is to promote the study of history through the encouragement of research, good teaching, publication and the exchange of learning and ideas among historians.
In order to join Phi Alpha Theta, undergraduate students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours in History that have been earned in the classroom or online, or through AP or transfer credits (or a combination thereof). A minimum GPA of 3.1 in History and 3.0 GPA overall are required.
The following CU students have fulfilled the membership requirements:
Altus: Paul Long
Austin, Texas: Priscilla Bright
Elgin: Blakeleigh Delgado
Fletcher: Shamaegan Holguin
Lawton/Fort Sill: Tiffanie Fortune, Patrick Rupprecht, Susan Thompson