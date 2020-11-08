Cameron University will honor active duty and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces during a series of events on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Active duty military and veterans are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Shepler Cafeteria, located on the south side of campus along Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive.
At 1 p.m., the Comanche Battalion, Cameron’s award-winning Army ROTC unit, will post the colors to signal the start of the university’s Veterans Day Observance. The ceremony will take place in Veterans Grove, which is located on the north side of Howell Hall and is directly south of W. Gore. The ceremony is open to the public, and members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces invited. Masks will be required. In accordance with COVID-19 community standards, face coverings will be required.
Following a performance of the national anthem by alumna Joy Christie, attendees will observe a minute of silence in honor of our nation’s veterans and active duty service men and women. Cameron will once again participate in the National Remembrance Roll Call with a reading of the names of those lives lost since last Veterans Day.
A representative from Fort Sill will speak about the importance of Veterans Day.
Cameron student Joel Moncrief will play “Taps” to close the ceremony.
From 1-3 p.m., staff members from Cameron’s Career Services will offer a virtual opportunity, “Transition from Military to Civilian Careers,” via Zoom. To receive a secure Zoom link, email hirecameronaggies@cameron.edu.