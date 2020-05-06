Cameron University President John McArthur has been appointed to the 16-state Postsecondary Education Recovery Task Force by Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Chancellor Glen D. Johnson, who is acting in his capacity as co-chair of the task force.
The group was formed by the Southern Regional Education Board in response to COVID-19.
“Institutions of higher education across the nation have faced unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19,” McArthur said in a press release. “Like other institutional presidents, I am deeply concerned about the long-term impact caused by the pandemic. I look forward to working with my peers on this task force to seek solutions that will benefit our students — both current and prospective — as they pursue a college degree.”
McArthur joins other Oklahoma appointees Burns Hargis, President, Oklahoma State University; Joe Harroz, Interim President, University of Oklahoma; and Jeanie Webb, President, Rose State College. The Oklahoma appointees will collaborate with postsecondary education representatives from Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
The task force will collaborate to address COVID-19-related challenges facing colleges, universities and their students and to encourage institutions to work together to ensure a fully systemic approach to higher education recovery related to COVID-19. The task force also will collaborate with SREB’s K-12 Education Recovery Task Force.
Among the central issues to be consider are funding and costs; safety and health; distance learning, technology and innovation; and student and faculty/staff support.