Friends and family members of Cameron University’s newest graduates are invited to celebrate with the Class of 2020 during a virtual ceremony to be broadcast online later this week.
A celebratory video will be posted at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Cameron’s YouTube channel. That is when the university’s traditional outdoor commencement in Cameron Stadium would have started had the coronavirus pandemic not forced its postponement until this fall.
CU invited all students who had applied for graduation this year to submit photos for the virtual celebration. More than 250 responded.
“Although we postponed our traditional spring ceremony due to the impact of COVID-19, Cameron University is proud of the successes of the Class of 2020,” said CU president John McArthur. “Our graduates had Friday, May 1, marked on their calendars as the final date of their collegiate journey. Even though they won’t physically be walking across the stage that day, we still want to recognize their achievements with this virtual souvenir until we can celebrate in person in Cameron Stadium.”
The video will include highlights of the past academic year and a special message from McArthur. As tradition dictates, CU mascot Ole Kim will be included as the last member of the Class of 2020 to be honored, and the video will conclude with a virtual fireworks display.
Cameron still hopes to hold a formal Commencement for the Class of 2020 later this year when current COVID-19 restrictions are modified to the point that a large-scale ceremony can be safely held. No date has been set.
To watch the virtual celebration, go to www.cugrad2020.com, or search for “Cameron University Class of 2020 Virtual Celebration” on YouTube. CU also recommends subscribing to the university’s YouTube channel.