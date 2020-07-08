FORT KNOX, Ky. — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Hope C. Rampy assumed responsibilities as the 62nd Adjutant General of the Army during an investiture ceremony Tuesday conducted by Maj. Gen. Joseph R. Calloway, commanding general of U.S. Army Human Resources Command.
Rampy succeeds Brig. Gen. Robert W. Bennett, who retires after more than 30 years of military service.
As only the fifth female officer to be named Adjutant General of the Army, she also serves as executive director of the Military Postal Service Agency (MPSA) and commanding general of the U.S. Army Physical Disability Agency (USAPDA).
Rampy, a 1996 graduate of Cameron University in Lawton, Okla., has served in a variety of command and staff officer assignments as a member of the Adjutant General Corps throughout her career, most recently as the executive officer to the U.S. Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff, G1 (Personnel) in Washington, D.C.
In 2008, she was in Iraq with the 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, and in 2012 she commanded the 4th Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division in Afghanistan.
“The opportunity to serve as The Adjutant General of the Army is the pinnacle job for an AG officer. It’s an awesome responsibility and I’m looking forward to working with an incredible group of professional soldiers and civilians, some of whom I have known for most of my career,” she said.
Her awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star with oak leaf cluster, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (4 oak leaf clusters), and the Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster.
In addition to a bachelor of arts in political science, she earned a master of business administration from Touro University and attended the U.S. Army War College as a fellow at the University of Texas.
Among her many family members in Lawton are her grandparents, retired Lt. Col. Bill and Gaila Kindt; a stepfather and wife, Ted and Loretta Stevens; and a sister, Mandy James.
The Adjutant General of the Army is the chief administrative officer of the United States Army. As such, the TAG is responsible for the procedures affecting the preservation of all Army personnel records, military awards and decorations, casualty operations and transition services.
The Military Postal Service Agency provides Department of Defense personnel, their family members and other authorized users mail services around the world.
The Physical Disability Agency determines a soldier’s physical fitness for continued military service when their career is interrupted by a physical disability. If found unfit, the PDA determines the level and type of compensation, and takes action to separate or retire the soldier.
Previous female general officers to serve as TAG of the Army were Brig. Gen Mildred E. Hedberg (1985-1986); Brig. Gen. Patricia P. Hickerson (1991-1994); Brig. Gen. Kathryn G. Frost (1998-2002) and Brig. Gen. Gina S. Farissee (2002-2004).