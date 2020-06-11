FORT MYER, Va. — Col. Hope C. Rampy will have a ceremony in her honor Friday at Fort Myer, Va., to recognize her frocking to the rank of U.S. Army brigadier general.
The event will be livestreamed on Facebook at 2 p.m. To watch, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/
574315826808135/
Rampy graduated from Cameron University as a Distinguished Military Graduate and was commissioned as an Adjutant General’s Corps officer in May 1996. She returned to Cameron for her promotion to colonel several years ago. She was the first female graduate from Cameron to make colonel.
Among her many family members in Lawton are her grandparents, retired Lt. Col. Bill and Gaila Kindt; a stepfather and wife, Ted and Loretta Stevens, and a sister, Mandy James.