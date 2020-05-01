The Cameron University Foundation has joined Global Giving Tuesday, an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
The Foundation is encouraging donations to benefit the Cameron Aggie Response Fund (CARE), which assists students with unforeseen financial expenses. All donations made on May 5 will be earmarked for the CARE Fund. To make a donation, go to https://www.cameron.edu/foundation and click on the “Give Now” option. Gifts may also be mailed to the Cameron University Foundation, 2800 West Gore Blvd., Lawton, OK 73505. All donations are tax-deductible.
“Cameron students at both campuses — Lawton and Duncan — have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Albert Johnson Jr., Vice President for University Advancement. “Thanks to the university’s outstanding faculty who quickly transitioned all in-person classes to alternative formats, our students are able to complete their courses this semester. However, the impact of COVID-19 is being felt by CU students throughout the area.”
Many students relied on campus computer labs for internet access, and with the temporary closure of all campus buildings, those students have had to rely on other sources of online availability. In addition, some may have had to upgrade their personal electronics at their own expense in order to maximize the virtual learning experience.
Cameron University employs a multitude of student workers, who rely on these paid positions to pay bills and personal expenses. Although many of these student workers have been provided with office-related projects that they can complete remotely, many others have been unable to continue. The loss of income is being felt by many CU students.
“Cameron University is committed to student success,” Johnson says. “To that end, the CARE fund will help our students overcome unforeseen financial hardships and allow them to focus their energy on pursuing their dreams and continuing their education.”
The CU Foundation has set a goal of $10,000 for Global Giving Tuesday. Once funding is established, CU students who identify a financial need related to the impact of COVID-19 will be able to apply for a grant from the CARE Fund through the Office of University Advancement.