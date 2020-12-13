The Cameron University Foundation has announced the establishment of two endowed scholarships that will benefit military science students in perpetuity.
The LTG (R) Randall L. and Carol A. Rigby Endowed Scholarship in Military Science is earmarked for full-time CU students who demonstrate an intent to join CU’s Army ROTC program in pursuit of an officer’s commission. The CU Comanche Military Science Club Endowed Scholarship is open to any full-time CU student, with preference given to students studying military science.
“Endowed scholarships are vital to so many Cameron students’ ability to complete a degree,” said Albert Johnson Jr., Vice President for University Advancement. “The Cameron University Foundation is fortunate to have donors like LTG (R) Randall and Carol Rigby — both CU alumni —and the members of the Military Science Club — both past and present — whose generosity has made these endowments possible.”
Randall and Carol Rigby each earned an Associate in Arts in Arts and Sciences degree from Cameron in 1966. Both were named Distinguished Alumni by the CU Alumni Association in 1996. During his 32-year tenure in the U.S. Army as an artilleryman, Lt. Gen. Rigby’s duty stations included command of a firing battery in Vietnam, an 8 Inch Howitzer Battalion with a nuclear mission and the 6th Infantry Division Artillery. He served as an assistant professor at West Point, and spent three tours in the Pentagon as an action officer, Division Chief, executive officer to the Army Vice Chief of Staff , Deputy Director J-8 on the Joint Staff , and Director of Program Analysis and Evaluation in the Office of the Chief of Staff, Army. He was also the Chief of Field Artillery and Commander of the U.S. Army’s Field Artillery Center and Fort Sill. His last duty station prior to his retirement in 2000 was as Deputy Commanding General, US Army Training and Doctrine Command.
Mrs. Rigby was active in the Lawton/Fort Sill community during her husband’s tour of duty here. Among her many activities, she served on the boards of 20 civic organizations and was a popular speaker. Her civic work continued as her husband’s duty stations led her to new communities. In 1986, she was inducted into the Honorable Order of Molly Pitcher by the U.S. Field Artillery Association. The award recognizes the voluntary efforts of individuals who have contributed in a significant way to the field artillery community.