Oklahoma students launched a new eggisperiment Thursday when they blasted eggs into space via rockets.
Cameron University held a weeklong rocket design academy for 20 high school students from all across the state of Oklahoma. On the first day, campers were shown how to design and build a rocket. The rockets were tasked to not only launch, but protect an egg inside the vessel.
To protect the egg better, students are instructed to design a parachute for the egg. Using a rocket ship design kit, instructors threw out the instructions and let the students build their rockets.
The final project included a competition of the rocket systems. The academy was split into five groups, four student groups and a group of the camp counselors and instructors.
“I am looking forward to how our rocket performs and what we can improve. Just the general idea of the success and celebration of what we accomplished,” said Jason Campbell, camper.
“We approach the project with ‘what’s the problem?’ and ‘what’s our solution?’ I am gonna give you all these materials and you are gonna build my solution. From there, its all the students,” said Kyle Holem, a high school math teacher at Bray-Doyle and one of the camp instructors.
The academy headed to the south entrance of Central Mall parking lot to prepare for lift off on Thursday afternoon. The groups launched one at a time, hoping the egg would remain intact. Only one group came out of the rocket launch with a clean egg, but the students were able to see all their hard work come to fruition, and what they can work on to improve the rocket.
The main objective is giving the students a chance to critically think a situation through. The instructors hope to see the students make sense of all the concepts.
“When you know the kids are really engaged with what’s going on, that’s a really fun thing to see. Because you can’t get that experience of learning something for the first time again,” said James King, a physics teacher at Lawton Eisenhower and one of the camp counselors.