Thursday night, Cameron University brought a little holiday spirit to the Duncan campus with their annual Christmas Tree lighting celebration.
At 6 p.m., as the sun set outside the campus, a crowd had gathered, drinking hot cocoa and listening to Christmas music as they waited for dark.
The event started with a performance by members of the Cameron University choir, led by Dr. Christian Morren, and accompanied by Dr. Gregory Hoepfner.
This was the first Christmas Tree lighting held outside at the Duncan campus. In previous years, the event was held in the lobby. Ronna Vanderslice, the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Cameron University, said the event was an opportunity to bring people from the Duncan community together.
Especially in these times when we haven’t been able to, it’s great for us to be able to come out and enjoy each other’s company,” Vanderslice said.
The tree was lit at 6:17 p.m., to allow the lighting to correspond with a live T.V. broadcast on KSWO.
The event was attended by several representatives of both Cameron University campuses, including Vice President Albert Johnson Jr., Vice President Jerrett Phillips, and Ole Kim, Cameron University’s mascot.
Holding the event outside allowed the University to purchase a much larger tree this year for its Duncan campus, and the tree will be lit nightly until the end of the current semester on Dec. 10.
Susan Camp, Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs and the administrator for the Duncan campus, said the event is one of the most attended yearly celebrations at the Duncan location.
“It’s a favorite every year,” Camp said.