Cameron University will celebrate a COVID-19-delayed commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cameron Stadium.
Students who completed coursework in December 2019, May or July 2020, or will complete in December 2020 are eligible to participate in commencement. The speakers will be Dr. Shaun Calix and graduate Darius Morris (who is a member of the Class of 2020).
Due to COVID-19 limitations, wristbands will be required for graduates and guests to enter the stadium. Wristbands will be provided to graduates and their guests prior to the ceremony. Children under the age of 6 are not required to wear wristbands and do not count toward guest limitations. Only CU personnel and those with graduate wristbands will be able to access the graduate seating. Guests will not be allowed onto that area to greet graduates or to take photos or video.
Guests attending commencement are expected to comply with CDC guidelines and City of Lawton’s COVID-19 regulations, including practicing physical distancing and using facial coverings. Children under the age of 6 are not required to wear masks, but must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Guests may practice family social distancing. Graduates should also wear facial coverings, which may be removed before they cross the stage to accept their diploma covers. Guests may enter the stadium through any gate and are asked to be seated no later than 7:15 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Because seating will be limited, the university has made arrangements for the ceremony to be livestreamed. Guests unable to be physically present in the stadium will be able to watch the ceremony on personal devices. The ceremony will also be archived on Cameron University’s YouTube channel, and Commencement DVDs will be available for $7 (including shipping and handling) and can be ordered from KCCU-FM by calling (580) 581-2472.
Officers will conduct safety checks of all carry-in bags (handbags, purses, camera bags, etc.). Illegal drugs, alcohol, weapons, fireworks, signs on poles, or noisemakers are not allowed. Oversized bags, backpacks and duffle bags will not be permitted, nor will coolers with drinks, cans or bottles.