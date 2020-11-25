Cameron University will be closed Wednesday through Friday for celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday.
No classes will be held during this time, and administrative offices will be closed. Classes resume and offices re-open for normal business hours on Monday.
The Cameron University Library will be closed from Wednesday through Friday and will re-open with normal business hours on Saturday.
The Aggie Rec Center, which is open only to CU students, faculty and staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be closed on Thursday. Hours Friday will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Sunday, the Aggie Rec Center will be open from 1-6 p.m. Normal hours will resume on Monday.