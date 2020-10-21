Cameron University has announced the names of students who completed graduation requirements at the end of the Summer 2020 semester.
Graduating baccalaureate and associate degree recipients with superior academic records are accorded special recognition. Students who have achieved an overall grade point average of 4.00 graduate summa cum laude (designated with three asterisks). Those whose overall grade point average is less than 4.00 but is 3.8 or greater and in the top 5 percent of the graduating class graduate magna cum laude (two asterisks). Those whose overall GPA is between 3.6 and 3.8 and in the next 10 percent of the graduating class graduate cum laude (one asterisk). Graduates are:
Associate in Applied Science
Cache: Matthew Fitch
Lawton-Fort Sill: Charles Criger, Kylie O’Briant, Tyler Robinson, Sara Thorp
Tulsa: Ashlyn Hodges
Yukon: Shaina Watkins
Associate in Arts
Oklahoma City: Caitlin Anders
Associate in Science
Blanchard: Jessyca Taylor
Comanche: Misty Coffey
Coquitlam, British Columbia: Hayden Jaco
Dallas, Texas: Celso Ramirez
Elgin: Irene Arreola, Linda Olvera, Heather Snow
Fletcher: Rosetta Anderson, Dawson Register
Lawton-Fort Sill: Walter Berry, Christina Carpenter, Randall King, Dahlia Lewinson, Amani McKinney, Tabitha Parker, Tyana Patterson
Marlow: Dustin Payne, Kyahna Simpson, Madison Welton
Santa Rosa, Calif.: Lynnsey Manard
Bachelor of Arts
Blanchard: Maci Fox
Lawton-Fort Sill: Madison Dirickson, Cameron Muse
Oklahoma City: Caitlin Anders
Sterling: Brooke Purkey
Bachelor of Business Administration
Coquitlam, British Columbia: Hayden Jaco
Davidson: Christin Keyes
Guymon: Mason LeGrange
Lawton-Fort Sill: Jessca Burrell, Breanna McLinden
McKinney, Texas: James Curry
Bachelor of Music
Lawton-Fort Sill: Corbyn Nauman
Bachelor of Science
Banepa, Nepal: Prasanna Sharma Timalsina
Blair: Victoria Green
Cache: Jerall Jones
Duncan: Hayden Moore
Elk Grove, Calif.: Olivea Murillo
Fort Worth, Texas: Kristin Wilkins
Hollis: Turner Whorton
Lawton-Fort Sill: Aldo Flores, Madelyn Goodman, Ebony Harold, Larenzus Henderson, Samikchhya Humagain, Lindsey Hunter, Hanna Jimenez, Michael Milich, Gregory Norton, Damian Summerville
Tipton: Ashlee Tyler
Master of Business Administration
Felsberg, Switzerland: Dario Gabriel
Mountain View: Summer Palmer
Woodbridge, Va.: Charles Kevin Edouard Owona Mouangue
Master of Education
Lawton-Fort Sill: Heather Durgin, Angela Rodriguez, Michel Schmidt
Master of Science
Cache: Mendie Cargill
Geronimo: Michelle Churchwell
Lawton-Fort Sill: Lori Chesnutt, Nadine Hanefield, Christopher Harper, Ashley McCarter, Jason Morales, Terry Ricer
Norman: Teresa Gilstrap-Murphree
Ryan: Amanda Spangler
Walters: Ellen Driskill