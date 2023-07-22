It's the first time Ronald A. Wasson has served as command sergeant major on the brigade level.
"It's a big honor, it was very unexpected," Wasson said on Friday morning after the assumption of responsibility ceremony at Fort Sill's Kerwin Auditorium in Snow Hall, 1210 Schimmelpfennig Road. Wasson will serve in the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade under the command of Col. Tony L. Dedmond.
"We couldn't have picked a better command sergeant major," Dedmond said during his remarks. "He'll hit the ground running, he knows the required standards and is a superstar in the branch."
"We'll be a great team for the brigade and the whole ADA (Air Defense Artillery) branch," Wasson agreed.
Wasson was born on Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. Throughout his military career, he served in several other nations such as Saudi Arabia, Japan, Kuwait, Germany and Afghanistan. His last assignment led him to Fort Bragg, N.C., as Battalion command sergeant major for the 3rd Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. He also served on Fort Sill on a number of occasion, and his youngest daughter goes to Elgin High School.
Wasson said the area, the community and the network with family and friends made Fort Sill a more personable place to work.
"It means a lot to me," Wasson said about being back at Fort Sill. "I've been away for so long. Now, I have more time with my family."
Throughout his career, Wasson has earned many awards, such as the NATO Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (5 Oak Leaf Clusters) and the Armed Achievement Medal (6 Oak Leaf Clusters).