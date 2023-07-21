LEXINGTON, VA — Misty Crutchfield, Lawton, has been initiated into the Texas A&M University-Commerce Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
The Society welcomed 486 new initiates from 24 universities during May 2023. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5 percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.