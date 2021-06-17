DUNCAN — “Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail” car and motorcycle show was back in Duncan last weekend after a year hiatus.
The 13th annual show consisted of vendors, burnout contest, free concert, food trucks and a variety of rides from tractors to race cars. Hundreds of participants were lined up Main Street from Seventh Street to Twelfth Street, according to a press release. “We were surprised to have the amount of cruisers and volunteers,” said Jeff Bruehl, Car Show Co-Chairperson, “and the turnout for the event on Saturday was great.” Since the car show did not happen in 2020, event holders did not know what to expect. The community supported the event but so did many from out of town.
Furthermore, the downtown merchants described record sales that reportedly doubled sales from previous car show weekends. “The economic impact of this event has far exceeded previous years with many out-of-town participants staying in hotels,” Bruehl said. “And record high sales from the downtown merchants, plus added sales tax from the food trucks, vendors, and so on. We were grateful for a fun, safe show.” The Longest Distance Traveled Award went to Jon Hooper from Victoria, Texas. The Cruiser’s Car Club won Best Club Participation with their members ranging from Duncan to Tulsa. Justin Durant from Weatherford, Texas, was the winner of the Friday Night Burnout Contest.
Vance Wilcox won Best in Show and $500 along with a trophy for his ’62 Pontiac Catalina. Ultimately, 60 awards were given at the 13th annual show on Saturday. For more information on the car show, contact Main Street Duncan at 580-252-8696.Please send all email inquiries to mainstreetduncan@sbcglobal.net. Further information regarding the show can be found at www.mainstreetduncan.net .