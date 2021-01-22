Protesters gathered outside the Lawton Police Department Friday morning to protest the recent shooting death of Zonterious Johnson, 24, by Lawton Police on Sunday.
Officers from LPD were conducting a reported bar check around 3:30 a.m. at Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park, when shots were reported fired outside and at the club, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Investigators said at least one bullet hit the outside of the building.
Officers inside the club reacted and got into a foot pursuit that lasted several blocks before police fired on the fleeing suspect, the OSBI stated. The club owner said the shooting happened at least three blocks away. Police fired on Johnson and he died at a local hospital, according to investigators.
Jan Johnson, grandmother of the victim, said her group was seeking answers without violence Friday.
