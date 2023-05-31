Jail
GeoStock

A Lawton man is accused of busting a man’s head open with a crowbar is now in jail on $50,000 bond.

Markie Ishman, 32, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

