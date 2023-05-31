A Lawton man is accused of busting a man’s head open with a crowbar is now in jail on $50,000 bond.
Markie Ishman, 32, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton police were called shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday to 1618 SW New York and spoke with a man who’d suffered a 3-inch cut to the back of his head. He said a man he only knows as “Smokey,” later identified as Ishman, had hit him, the probable cause affidavit states.
The injured man told investigators he’d walked around a vehicle owned by Ishman to go to the side of the home before Ishman arrived on his bicycle with a crowbar and threatened him. While trying to go inside the home, he said, Ishman hit him in the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground, the affidavit states.
Due to the severity of his injury, the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Ishman admitted he hit the man with the crowbar but gave conflicting statements about the injured man’s right to go inside the home, according to the affidavit.
Ishman has an October 2012 felony conviction in Richmond County, Georgia, for robbery, records indicate.
Held on $50,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the victim, Ishman is to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 for his preliminary hearing conference.
