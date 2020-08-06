Crossroads Youth and Family Services is enrolling head start and early head start children 6 weeks to 4 years of age at Beginnings Academy, Children’s Chateau, Education Engine, First Start, Midway and Summit Ridge.
“In terms of our Head Start/Early Head Start Program, we have rejoined the Oklahoma Early Childhood Program (OECP), in Lawton,” Executive Director D. Elisabeth Winters said. “This program is a bit of a ‘step up’ from Head Start/Early Head Start in that heightened levels of coordination occur with an external organization, CAP Tulsa, which provides consultation, ideas for training events, and other important resources to our Program here at Crossroads.”
To qualify, children must be between 6 weeks of age and 3 years for Early Head Start; expectant mothers can begin the application process prior to the delivery date; between 3 years and 5 years for Head Start.
To enroll call (580) 248-0474
At least 10 percent of enrollment opportunities are for children with disabilities. Children who are in foster care or are homeless are automatically eligible.