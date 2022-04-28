The U.S. is out of crisis mode, but it is as important as ever to stay vigilant, get tested and most importantly get vaccinated against COVID-19.
That was the message that Brandie Combs, District 5 Regional Administrative Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health Brandie Combs delivered on Wednesday in response to the announcement by Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, that the U.S. has left the pandemic phase for now.
“We’ve been preparing for this particular phase for quite some time,” Combs said. “What it means for us is that we are no longer in crisis mode, we are now responding in a very intentional way with surveillance of sewage water and hospitalizations.”
The health department will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and will surge their response when needed, according to Combs.
“We all recognize that we are going to be living with COVID in our community. We also know that we have vaccines available which have been a game changer,” Combs said.
Vaccines and vaccine boosters for those who have already been vaccinated are “incredibly important” Combs said. She urges anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so. Vaccines and testing are available for free at the health department, 1010 S. Sheridan in Lawton.
“We still need to be vigilant as far as public health is concerned,” Combs said. “We will be intentionally monitoring the situation and responding to outbreaks as needed.”