Four major crises are facing the United States and each is influenced to some degree by Biden Administration policy, U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole said.
“We haven’t seen a period this difficult for the country probably since the beginning of the Great Recession in 2008,” the Oklahoma Republican told constituents listening in on a telephone town hall meeting Thursday, saying those crises center on inflation, energy, Ukraine and the nation’s southern border.
Equal in importance, inflation may be the most visible to Americans.
“Everybody on this call knows it,” Cole said, adding almost everything anybody is buying costs more.
He said the Consumer Price Index released last week was 9.1 percent higher than the year before, “the fastest increase in prices in 40 years.” He said in the same week, the Producer Price Index (what business pays for the goods they need to produce what they sell) increased 11 percent.
“That suggests inflation will be with us a little while,” Cole said.
Cole said energy fits into the same category, but the price of gasoline “is up a lot more than 9.1 percent” and that increase is a driver for almost everything else. But, it also means increases in things such as the utilities Americans are using.
He said the third crisis — Ukraine — is difficult in every respect, while what he calls the domestic crisis on the southern border is growing. Cole said every month for the last 16-18 months has seen more illegal immigrants crossing the border than the year before, and the seasonal slowdown predicted because of summer heat hasn’t happened. Illegal drugs have increased at the same time, Cole said.
Cole said every crisis is influenced, to some degree, by Biden Administration policy — or a lack of policy.
Cole said when Biden came into office, the nation’s economy was coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and was growing 6 percent a year. That isn’t happening any more, he said, explaining inflation is impacting the economy as the direct result of too much money by plans imposed by Biden.
He said it wasn’t only Republicans who warned the $2 trillion infusion into the economy would “cause a surge of inflation.” Cole said a number of economists, including those who served Presidents Clinton and Obama, offered the same warning, adding that while Biden argues there are other factors at play, “it’s pretty indisputable,” out-of-control spending is the major culprit.
Cole said the same argument is true with the energy crisis, criticizing Biden’s actions to suspend construction on the Keystone Pipeline and energy exploration on federal lands and off-shore areas. He said the southern border crisis was largely produced by the reversal of Trump-era policies. While Cole said he doesn’t excuse actions by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the crisis in Ukraine is partially a result of policy failure caused by the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. He said Russian and Chinese leaders watched that process and calculated “this is going to be a weak American administration.”
What’s being done to counter problems? It depends on the crisis, Cole said.
“On the border, frankly, nothing,” he said, saying Biden has no policy to address the issue.
There are some efforts to address the energy crisis, but Cole said Biden is battling the first impression he made that the administration is “very hostile to fossil fuel, and that makes people reluctant to invest.”
Ukraine is a better situation, Cole said, crediting a bi-partisan partnership that is allowing the United States to push back by sending billions of dollars in humanitarian relief and military support to Ukraine. It’s not just the U.S. Cole said NATO and Europe in general are supporting Ukraine and that is countering what most military experts predicted would be an easy Russia victory.
“The Ukrainian people clearly don’t want to be part of Russia,” Cole said, noting estimates indicate more than 15,000 Russians have died, three times more than that have been wounded, and logistical problems in supplying its troops has forced Russia to focus on eastern Ukraine.