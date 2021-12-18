After seven years and three trials, a Comanche County man will serve 10 years in prison after being convicted in October of enabling the sexual abuse of a then-10-year-old girl.
On Thursday, he arrived in prison.
Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe ordered Kevin L. Crisel, 46, to serve 10 years in prison for enabling the girl's sexual abuse. Due to the nature of the crime, Crisel will have to serve 85 percent (8½ years) in prison before becoming eligible for parole consideration.
Upon release, Crisel will be under Department of Corrections supervision for a year, according to Tayloe’s order. He also is required to register as a violent offender and comply with the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Offenders Registration Act.
Following a week’s trial, on Oct. 16, a jury deliberated for 2½ hours before returning with its verdict.
The case began in 2016 when Crisel’s cousin, Anthony Douglass “T.J.” Crisel Jr., 26, was charged with allegations he molested the girl.
Anthony Douglass “T.J.” Crisel Jr. was convicted following a two-day trial in March 2018 of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16. He was sentenced to serve six years with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, followed by one year post-conviction supervision. He will register as a sex offender.
Both men were charged in 2016. Shortly before the cousin’s trial in 2018, Crisel was charged with sexually abusing the same girl. He was tried in the separate case in February 2020 and a Comanche County jury found him not guilty.
He was tried and found guilty in October 2021 for enabling the 10-year-old girl's sexual abuse.
Tayloe’s judgment followed the receipt of a pre-sentencing investigation into Crisel conducted by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Crisel requested to be transferred to his place of confinement “as soon as possible,” records indicate. He arrived at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center on Thursday.