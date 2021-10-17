A Comanche County jury found Kevin Crisel, 46, guilty of enabling the sexual abuse of a then-10-year-old girl. Following 2½ hours of deliberation, the jury recommended Crisel serve 10 years in prison. The crime is punishable by between 1 year in the county jail up to life in prison.
It has taken 7 years and three trials to get to this point. It took the jury 2 ½-hours to reach its decision.
Crisel was charged with this case in 2016 when his cousin, Anthony Douglass “T.J.” Crisel Jr., 26, was charged with allegations he molested the girl. While there was little physical evidence, testimony from the girl and several other witnesses offered stories of grooming and abuse that proved difficult to take in. Tears from witnesses, jurors and members of the gallery were seen many times through the 5-day trial.
Anthony Douglass “T.J.” Crisel Jr. was convicted following a two-day trial in March 2018 of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16. He was sentenced to serve 6 years with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, followed by one year post-conviction supervision. He will register as a sex offender.
The victim testified that Kevin Crisel walked in during the second time his cousin had touched her inappropriately. She said he told her, “Don’t tell anyone or we might get in trouble.”
Both men were charged in 2016. Shortly before the cousin’s trial, Crisel was charged with sexually abusing the same girl. He was tried in February 2020 and a Comanche County jury found him not guilty.
The testimony of the defense’s last witness, Dr. Aaron Pierce set the tee for Acting District Attorney Kyle Cabelka to take his swing.
Pierce has 26 years of experience in working with charged and convicted sex offenders as well as their victims. He also testified in the 2020 trial.
During testimony prompted by Crisel’s lawyer, David Smith, of Norman, he told how difficult it is for even trained professionals to known when someone was lying.
Cabelka cross-examined Pierce and made a statement that it “sounds like there’s a whole lot of guessing in your job.”
“Yeah, a lot of the time, it’s flipping a coin,” he replied.
The prosecutor asked that Pierce be qualified as an expert witness and, with no dissent from Smith, District Judge Emmit Tayloe allowed it. Pierce, at one point said the only real way to know if someone is lying is to catch them in a provable lie.
With Cabelka’s last-minute witness before closing arguments, he did just that.
During testimony this past week, Crisel and his wife each told the jury he was still suspended without pay from his job at Lawton Public Schools.
Dr. Jason James, the Assistant Superintendent of Chief of Operations Officer for the school system, took the stand and provided information from Crisel’s employment file. He testified that Crisel was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 13, 2016, when he was charged in the case. He was terminated on Aug. 13, 2016.
“He is not able to be reemployed at LPS,” he said.
Smith redirected with one question for James: “This is it?”
James responded: “It’s what I know.”
In his closing arguments, Cabelka returned to this testimony. Smith had chided the case being brought from witness testimony and called into doubt their truthfulness.
The prosecutor turned the tables. Cabelka noted the only people the jury knows for a fact lied were Crisel and his wife.
“They are part of this very sick, very sad story,” he said. “If they lie about that, what else have they lied to you about?”
“We knew Kevin wasn’t truthful and he got caught in those lies.”
For this and the 2020 trial, testimony by “the Kelleys” — sisters, Jessica, Ashley and Jennifer, and their father Mike, left a devastating impact. The girls, now grown women, shared similar yet unique to each details to a described world of grooming and sexual abuse by Crisel between 1999 and 2001 when they lived at the Crisel family home. Cabelka noted the consistency of their testimony.
“None of the Kelleys have ever changed their stories,” he said.
Another witness and relative of the defendant, Jessica Juneau, testified that she, too, had been groomed and sexually abused by Crisel while living in the home between 2005 and 2006. Cabelka said she reached out three weeks before the trial.
“Why would she possibly testify against her family?” he said.
Cabelka answered that she, just like the girl at the heart of the case, as well of the Kelleys, gave the same reason for testifying.
“Each one said, ‘I’m doing this to tell my story,’” he said.
With his closing arguments, Smith leaned into his Atticus Finch-inspired tone to argue Crisel was the victim in this story. He challenged the jury to disregard the Kelleys’ testimony and noted that when presented casework from Arizona in 2002, Lawton Police had lost it and any investigative files and never brought a case against his client.
In 2010, Jessica Kelley approached Lawton Police Detective David Schucker with the allegations against Crisel and it was presented to the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office for consideration. At that time, no case was filed and the statute of limitations ran out.
Smith said it had no place in this trial or the previous one. “It means nothing in this case,” he said.
Smith also discounted Juneau’s testimony and allegations.
It was a tactic used again regarding the now-teenaged girl this case was centered on. Smith offered she’d been coerced into making the allegations and inferred she’d lied about T.J. Crisel’s abuse.
Smith said jurors needed to face their fears and find Crisel not guilty.
“I want you to use courage, folks,” he said. “Without fear, there is no courage.”
Cabelka asked the jury to suppose these cases all stemmed from a lie. After denoting the journey the girl has had to undergo through this since 2014 by facing all the interviews, hearings, court dates and trials, he also asked why the Kelleys would go through all this to frame Crisel. He said it’s all the defense had.
“That is their story … It has to be that or it’s nothing,” he said. “The other thing is really, really, really bad.”
Cabelka noted how many of the female witnesses, both for prosecution and defense, had been subjected to sexual abuse. Most everyone in the jury had been affected by it in one way or another, as well. Most never saw justice, he said.
“It is so prevalent,” he said. “There is fear … this stuff happens every day and they get away with it.”
Cabelka asked the jury to use their minds and consider the case. It wouldn’t right everything, he said, but it would make an impact.
“There’s no amount of justice that’s going to make anybody involved in this case’s life whole,” he said. “I want you to do the right thing.”
By 6:30 p.m., the jury’s decision was announced.
Tayloe ordered a pre-sentence investigation be completed within 60 days. Crisel will return to the courtroom at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8 to learn his fate.
Crisel had been free on $50,000 bond since September 2016. Following the announcement of the verdict, he was handcuffed and returned to the Comanche County Detention Center to await his fate.
