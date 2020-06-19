Name: Cris Lang
Party: Republican
Residence: Duncan
Occupation: Retired federal agent
Cris Lang has 33 years of law enforcement experience that he says will help him bring effective and efficient criminal justice to the citizens of Stephens County.
Lang was raised in Duncan, the son of Herb and Doris Lang. He graduated from Duncan High School in 1980 and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Technology from Cameron University in 1984. Chris became a Duncan Police officer in August 1985 and worked patrol, traffic and narcotics until 1988.
In 1991 Lang met his wife, Lisa. Lisa is a former Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent, and they married in 1992. Together, they raised two sons, Mason and Ethan, who both graduated from Duncan High School. Mason is an Oklahoma State Trooper assigned to Cimarron County. Ethan is attending Cameron University, seeking a degree in criminal justice and is a sergeant in the Oklahoma National Guard.
In March 1998, Lang was appointed as a U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent. Upon completing the FBI Academy at Quantico, Va., he was assigned to the San Antonio Field Division, Laredo Resident Agency. In 2000, Lang transferred to the Oklahoma City Field Division, Lawton Resident Agency, and covered Southwest Oklahoma to include Duncan and Stephens County until his retirement in December 2018.
