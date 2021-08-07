You’ve heard about taking a bite out of crime.
But what when the criminal bites the crime fighter?
The answer is the reason Shawn Allen Menges is facing up to life in prison for allegations of assaulting a detention officer.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Menges, 30, of Comanche. Due to four prior felony convictions, the crime is punishable by between four years to life in prison.
Menges was slated for transport to the Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington for Oklahoma Department of Corrections intake on July 6. According to the warrant affidavit, he was in his cell refusing to leave and saying “he was not going to prison.”
Two Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies as well as Detention Officers Barry Rohrbough and William Anderson responded to his cell. They found it “apparently obvious that Menges was upset and very irate,” the affidavit states. Deputy Daniel Carroll said Menges said he wasn’t leaving until he was through with court and refused to stand up and be handcuffed willingly. Officer Rohrbough tried to cuff him, getting one wrist shackled before Menges stood up and was then taken to the ground by the four.
Once handcuffed and brought back to his feet, Menges was taken to be searched and readied for transport. According to the affidavit, Menges refused to sit down and began threatening Rohrbough who then grabbed him by the top half of the body and put him into the seat. It was while in close proximity that Menges is accused of biting the detention officer on the right wrist. Carroll said Rohrbough recovered, gained control and was able to get Menges calmed down.
Records indicate Menges arrived that day at the prison intake facility.
Menges has prior felony convictions from Stephens County: December 2012, distribution of narcotics/possession with intent to distribute; January 2015, false declaration of ownership in a pawn, second degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and distribution of narcotics/possession with intent to distribute, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.