Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is offering a First 48 payout enhancement for help in bringing the suspect of a Thursday morning shooting to justice.
Two people were injured and hospitalized from the shooting. Updates on the extent of their injuries and their conditions are unavailable.
Police and first responders were called out just before 6 a.m. Thursday to EZ GO, 3003 E. Gore, regarding the shooting, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
One person is believed to have been the shooter. Still images from the store surveillance cameras have been released in hopes a tip will lead to the shooter.
If you have information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect in thse video, you will be eligible for a First 48 enhancement of double the payout. Remain anonymous by calling 355-INFO or visit: Lawtoncrimestoppers.com.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.