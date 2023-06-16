Hailstones

A quarter laid next to two hailstones shows just how large the stones that were the ripped leaves from trees and shattered glass in Lawton on Thursday.

 Kim McConnell/staff

PSO crews were expected to work through the night to restore power to more than 17,500 Lawton-area residents who lost power from Thursday’s storm.

Tim Hushbeck, PSO spokesman, said late Thursday that crews were preparing to power up six feeder lines, and if that process was successful and the second round of storms didn’t cause additional problems, it would restore power to an estimate 10,000 customers. But that would leave more than 7,500 customers still without, and Hushbeck predicted some customers would remain without power through the night.

Recommended for you