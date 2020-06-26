When the world seemingly shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, it threw off a lot of summer plans.
Even as many things are returning to some semblance of normal, despite the rising number of virus cases in the states, one of the avenues of summer fun and expression has remained shuttered: the summer camp experience for kids.
For Mose and Regina Eldridge, it meant becoming creative with plans with the 12 grandkids and their friends in their care. And that’s what they did.
On Thursday morning, as at least 10 of the kids took to their motorized hoverboards and scooters in the adjunct parking lot to the Cameron University baseball field, a session on the asphalt showed their efforts.
Mose said he and his wife decided to put together an “in-home camp” for the kids. With ages ranging from 16 years old to 20 months, it means coming up with fresh ideas to get out in the sun, have some fun and for learning and working together.
“It’s a good opportunity to get out and venture out and do some things in the community,” he said.
The kids seemed to be into the endeavor. Scooting around with his arms out and standing upright on his hoverboard, Joziah “with a Z” said he was having the time of his life. That’s brave talk while maintaining balance on the precarious ride. It takes the confidence found from doing an activity to get there.
“I can get up without falling,” he said while cracking the biggest smile.
Joziah was joined by a bevy of family and friends to burn rubber, so to speak, in the parking lot: Nehemiah, Jaidyn, Ja’mari, Jahree, Makayla, Jacory, Dy’shon, Isaiah, Ja’miracle, Nathan and Justus.
Mose said there’s still a lot more summer to go and he’s looking for other projects this summer for the family camp to combine forces for fun and adventure.
“With things going the way they are,” he said, “you’ve got to be creative.”
