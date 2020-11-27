MEDICINE PARK — A famous playwright once wrote that a legacy is “planting seeds in a garden you’ll never get to see.” There is perhaps no greater way to describe the work that Ben Roberts has been quietly performing in Medicine Park since his 7th birthday than planting the seeds for a legacy of kindness.
Roberts is an unassuming 16-year-old with shaggy blond hair that he is constantly raking away from his eyes. He is soft-spoken and apprehensive about speaking to the work that he has been performing every November for the last 9 years. So his mother, Lisa Roberts, speaks up for him.
“I just love his heart. I’m grateful that I have a kid that wants to get out there and be involved with people and make those connections,” Lisa said.
It all started with a birthday wish.
“When I turned 7, I didn’t want any presents…I just had everyone bring over food and we sent that out (to the community) on Thanksgiving,” Ben said, breaking his silence for the first time.
Knowing that the city of Medicine Park was planning a Thanksgiving food drive, Lisa said they chose to gather up the food and provide it to the drive.
It soon became an annual tradition. And even though he has long outgrown birthday parties, Ben still collects food each year to deliver to needy families around Medicine Park.
“I’ve done it so long it’s kind of just a part of me now,” Ben said. “I look forward to it every year…we deliver to a lot of the same people each year and they recognize me now.”
The food drive quickly caught the eye of Medicine Park mayor Jennifer Ellis, who meets with Ben and Lisa each year, alongside a police escort, to deliver the food boxes.
After birthday party food drives fell out of fashion, Ben looked for a new way to raise the money for the food boxes. With a green thumb and a love of gardening, he took up growing and selling pumpkins at the Lawton Farmer’s Market this year.
“He buys the seeds, he plants the seeds, he spends months watering them and then he harvests them, hauls them and sells them. Then at the end of that he has the money in hand and still wants to let it go…you just think, ‘what a sweet kid,’” Lisa said.
Ben raised around $600 from his pumpkin patch this year, all of which went toward the annual food drive. Any additional food donations he received will be put toward the blessing box in Elgin, where Ben is a sophomore at Elgin High School.
“It’s strenuous, hard work that takes a couple of days to complete. There are hundreds of pumpkins, enough to fill a 60ft trailer,” Lisa said.
For his part, Ben stays humble.
“Everybody has a responsibility to their community to make it better for everybody else,” Ben said.
This year, Ben and Lisa said the families that he traditionally delivers to are struggling more than ever.
“The people who would normally have a little bit of trouble going out to shop for groceries, now they have a lot of stuff to deal with on top of whatever else they had before,” Ben said.
“Especially some of the older ones that may not be in the best health,” Lisa added.
An only child, Ben has no siblings to carry on his legacy. And though he is only a sophomore, he has plans to attend college but said he would keep the food drive going as long as possible. His mother, beaming with pride for her son’s concern, assured him the food drive would continue.
“I know we’ll keep it going as long as Jennifer Ellis is mayor,” Lisa said. “It’s important to her as well.”
The future is never certain, and legacies come and go, but for a moment in time Ben has made a difference in the lives of those around him. His work will echo on through the community of Medicine Park long for years to come.