CLARKSVILLE, TN —Devin Crawford, Marlow, was named to the Dean’s List at Austin Peay State University for the Spring 2023 semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or greater.
Updated: July 9, 2023 @ 6:11 am
