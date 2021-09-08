It was inevitable, when Frank Rush III agreed to be guest speaker at the annual meeting of the Southwest Oklahoma Historical Society, he knew it would be emotional and why not, Craterville Park was his playground but it sure wasn’t private.
No, during the 1950s he was among the thousands of area residents who drove, rode their horses, or who hitched a ride on the train to enjoy the beauty and thrills of Craterville Park.
On a Thursday night in August Rush brought those memories to life with old pictures, event posters, old documents and a few items that are priceless, items that helped him tell the story of the hub of fun in Comanche County and entire Southwest Oklahoma.
All of the 60 or so chairs at the Prairie Room at the Comanche County Fairgrounds were filled when the group took care of a few items of business and turned the night over to Rush.
For the next hour and half Rush shared his memories of the park but for many in the crowd, they had their own memories of Craterville. Some found romance there, others worked for the Rush family, then there were those who just went to have fun.
The park was the dream of Frank Rush Sr., who was the first superintendent of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
“Grandpa was given the job of taking care of the arrangements to get the first buffalo from the train to their new home on the refuge,” Rush said. “He was given the job by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Those buffalo were the foundation stock for the herd that still exists today at the refuge.”
One of the priceless items Rush had on display was his grandpa’s saddle along with a picture of Rush Sr. and President Roosevelt riding at the refuge to look over the buffalo that came thanks to the New York City Zoological Society in 1907.
“In that picture grandpa is riding that very saddle,” Rush said. “That saddle was made by a Miles City, Mont., saddlery and that rope is braided leather. Bringing those buffalo to the refuge was a big deal even then.
“Quanah Parker and many of the Indian chiefs in this region were on hand when the buffalo were loaded into those wooden crates and hauled on wagons to the refuge site. It was a huge event for everyone in Cache, Lawton and many other communities.”
While Rush Sr. was doing work at the refuge he saw that several parcels of land just south of the refuge along Crater Creek were being put up for sale.
“Grandpa was retiring from the refuge in 1923 and that’s when the Craterville Township was opened up for sale,” Rush told those at the gathering. “I’m not sure exactly how many acres he bought but I believe it was around 80 acres. There is a hand-drawn map back on the tables and it shows the tracts that he bought to bring the vision he had in his head to fruition.”
Slowly Rush Sr. started building the park which was situated in a beautiful valley along Crater Creek, about one mile north of Cache and just east of Highway 115. One of the first things he built was a store and in 1924 or 1925 he and a few workers built a dam on Crater Creek to form a swimming area where people could enjoy the cool water during the hot days of summer. That dam is one of the visible signs that still remains at the old park site.
“The swimming area was very popular during the summer months and once grandpa got that built, he set about adding other features,” Rush said. “In addition to the swimming area, the skating rink was another very popular attraction. Back then most people wore leather-sole shoes and you would use that key to attach the skates to your shoes and get after it. Shorty Rowe ran the skating rink and he was there so much that he got to be a great skater. That skating rink was where many young people met the love of their life.”
Of course, life any good entertainment facility, rides were popular and Craterville had many of the best and it was during that time when Frank Rush Jr. started taking over more and more duties.
“Grandpa died when dad was just 17, so dad had to step right in there and help grandma run the park,” Rush said. “Dad loved trains and over the years he bought nine trains, which the owner of the Huntington Train Company, said was more than any other customer he had heard about. Those Huntington trains came later. The first train dad bought was an Ottawa train. It had a flathead Ford engine. They had built a tunnel out of wood up on that hill and that structure had doors so it served as a place to store the train during the night.
“I’ve heard many stories about kids riding that train on dates and sneaking that kiss when the train was in that tunnel. Those trains were all fun to ride but the old Century Flyer was special. We wound up selling it to the Hydro Fair when we closed up and moved to Texas. That train kept running for 48 years but it got dilapidated and needed some work. One of the guys at the Hydro Fair knew somebody at the Meridian Technical Center in Stillwater and those students worked on that train for two years and now it’s just immaculate. I got to go up there and open their fair last week and sit in that train and it’s beautiful now and will serve them for many more years.”
As the park grew rooms where visitors could sleep were built, they added a store that was also an official United States Post Office and people could send a postcard for 2 cents and it would have a cancel mark from Craterville, Okla.
Those who knew Frank Jr. can attest that he was an amazing promoter and he was always thinking up another way to lure visitors to the park.
“In 1928 dad came up with an idea to have an All-Tribe Indian Fair and he was able to organize all the tribes in this area and he even got it certified as the State Indian Fair,” Rush said. “I brought the original certificate from the State of Oklahoma and it is back there on the table in a big frame. That’s a historical document that our family has kept because of the importance of that group of tribal leaders coming together to showcase their Native American culture. When Craterville was closed the Indian Fair was moved to Anadarko where it continues to this day.”
The area’s Native American tribes were also an important part of a movie that was filmed at Craterville, “Around the World in 80 Days.”
“Dad was able to coordinate a large teepee complex with the aid of many of his Native American friends and many of them were extras in the movie,” Rush said. “They built a few structures for the set including a water tower that was supposed to provide water for the steam engines but it was not a full tank, just a prop. They brought a big truck with many props including rubber tomahawks and even long braids for the extras. The prop manager was trying to make sure he got all the props back each night after filming ended and one night he grabbed one of the braids but it was actual hair that was long enough to have a braid. They all got a big laugh on that one.”
With the park going strong with more rides added along with other buildings and attractions, Frank Jr. started coming up with other ideas to generate revenue for the family.
“Dad came up with the idea to start a Frontier Circus, so he took a large group of Native Americans, cowboys who could ride and trick rope and use bullwhips and other western tack and took them to different towns,” Rush said. “I remember he took the Frontier Circus to Monterey, Mexico, Graham, Texas, and several other towns.”
But most of his ideas came to fruition at Craterville Park where he had an endless string of country music stars come to entertain including Roy Acuff, Ernest Tubbs and many others.
“Dad was able to bring entertainers to the park on a regular basis,” Rush said. “Roy Rogers and Dale Evans came here plus many other TV stars. Dad found “Hugo the Human Cannonball” and got him to come to the park. He brought in a bear act and even aerial performers.”
Soon Rush Jr. came up with an idea to build a Trading Post and rodeo arena in Cache and he soon had top rodeo contestants coming to town.
“The highlight at the arena was when dad got Jim Shoulders and Freckles Brown to come to Cache for a big match bull riding,” Rush said. “They each rode 10 bulls and we had people crammed all around the arena. That was a big hit, one of the biggest things we had there at the arena.”
The arena and Trading Post also had a special attraction for many years, a huge steer named Jimbo that grew to weigh more than a ton and a half.
“Dad and I were driving down 2nd Street by the stockyards in Lawton and he spotted this big old steer standing high over the fence,” Rush said. “He pulled over and looked at the steer and started trying to find out who owned him. He eventually found the owner, pulled out some bills from his wallet and brought the steer. He named him Jimbo and we built him a special barn and stall and soon people were lining up and paying 25 cents to see him. He became a legend around this area and there is no telling how much dad made from old Jimbo.
“Dad loved that old steer. I remember seeing dad cry just twice; once when Red Robertson died and when Jimbo died. He was like part of our family.”
Jimbo started losing weight after several years at the Trading Post and Rush Jr. took him to Porter Hill veterinarian Joe Kelsey who tried to save him with surgery to see what was causing his weight loss. Rush Jr. and this writer tagged along with our dads, who were good friends, to watch efforts to try and save Jimbo but Doc Kelsey found pieces of metal that had calcified in his stomach and despite his efforts, Jimbo was unable to survive the surgery.
Soon the Rush family had its world shattered again.
“In the early 1950s we learned that the Army was wanting to expand the range further west, all the way to Indiahoma,” Rush said. “All the land owners got together and hired lawyers to try and fight the expansion but the government was able to win and in 1957 we packed up and moved to the ‘new’ Craterville near Quartz Mountain Lake. It just wasn’t the same, the crowds just didn’t come out and dad decided to shut down and make other plans for the future.”
Rush Jr. found a piece of property in the Dallas area and soon he hatched a new park idea, Sandy Lake Amusement Park. It was a western-themed park that soon gained fame thanks to another idea by the great promoter. This time he decided to conduct a high school band festival each summer and that idea caught fire in no time and soon the park was packed with young musicians and their families.
“Dad just had a very creative mind; he was always thinking about how to attract people to the parks,” Rush said. “We got that band festival going and it became a huge deal. After we lost dad and mom, the family kept running Sandy Lake but in 2017 we sold it and retired. We had a lot of great times but it’s been hard to come back to this area after what happened. I get pretty emotional when I start talking about Craterville; it was tough on our entire family because of the many memories we made there.”
However, Rush said the good memories are his focus these days.
“It makes me feel good to come to an event like this and hear stories from friends who fell in love at Craterville or who can’t stop talking about all the good times they had at the park,” Rush said. “Grandpa, dad and our family made a lot of people happy during our time at Craterville and Cache and that’s a reason to smile.”