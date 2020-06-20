They say crashing from a bender is tough to endure, but when you crash during a bender, it can mean trouble.
That's what led to an intoxicated driver carrying a little bit of cocaine to end up in jail after police said she crashed into one of their own Thursday morning.
Komantcia Anais Jones, 26, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, as well as a trio of misdemeanor counts of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, aggravated, possession of controlled dangerous substance and failure to pay taxes due to the state, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to two years in prison.
Lawton police officers were called shortly after 1:30 a.m. to Southwest 54th Street and W. Lee on an officer-involved collision. According to the report, LPD Officer Carlos Aguayo said he’d activated his emergency equipment at Southwest Broyles Landing and Lee Boulevard while conducting a traffic stop when his vehicle was hit from behind by a gray Honda Civic.
After striking the police unit, the driver of the Honda, later determined to be Jones, put her car in reverse and drove around Aguayo to leave the scene but he was able to stop her at 54th Street. Aguayo told officers he had pain to his back, the report states.
Officers made contact with the Honda driver and noted she had an odor of alcoholic beverage along with bloodshot eyes and “very slurred speech,” according to the probable cause affidavit. Investigators said that Jones had trouble keeping balance and following directions during the field sobriety test. After denying opportunity to take the preliminary breath test, she was arrested for driving under the influence. She later agreed to take the state’s breath test.
Police learned the vehicle registration expired in February.
Once at the police station, Jones reportedly blew a 0.21 blood-alcohol content the first time and a 0.20 the second time — 0.08 is the threshold to be arrested for drunk driving.
Police found a small plastic baggy containing 0.4 gram of cocaine in the woman’s purse, the affidavit states. She told officers a friend had given it to her.
Jones was booked into jail for DUI with injury accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident, expired tags and narcotics possession, according to the report.
Jones' bond was set at $2,500. She is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.