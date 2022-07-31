Members of the City Planning Commission have signed off on an administrative rezoning of tracts in east Lawton, but only if city planners convince the property owners to get on board before the issue goes to the City Council.
The request to rezone tracts at 201 Southeast 7th, 3 Interstate Drive, 54 Southeast 7th and 56 Southeast 7th to C-5 General Commercial District comes from the City of Lawton (called an administrative rezoning), rather than being made by the property owners. Those vacant tracts, adjacent to two hotels along Interstate Drive, now hold an I-1 Restricted Manufacturing and Warehouse District zoning.
City planner Kameron Good said the hotels are a non-conforming use in an I-1 zoning area, which specifically excludes residential uses. The C-5 zoning is a more compatible use with existing and surrounding uses, and also permits residential uses, he said.
But CPC Chair Deborah Jones, a former city planner, said she doesn’t like the idea that the request is an administrative rezoning, explaining that because the property is privately owned, the Planning Department traditionally would have secured the agreement of 60 percent of the involved property owners before bringing an administrative rezoning to the planning commission and City Council.
“I have a real question as to why the (property) owners did not sign the application,” Jones said, recommending that securing agreement from at least 60 percent of those owners be made a condition of approving the rezoning request when it goes to the City Council. “Because the city does not own it, you could have some real problems.”