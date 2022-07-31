Members of the City Planning Commission have signed off on an administrative rezoning of tracts in east Lawton, but only if city planners convince the property owners to get on board before the issue goes to the City Council.

The request to rezone tracts at 201 Southeast 7th, 3 Interstate Drive, 54 Southeast 7th and 56 Southeast 7th to C-5 General Commercial District comes from the City of Lawton (called an administrative rezoning), rather than being made by the property owners. Those vacant tracts, adjacent to two hotels along Interstate Drive, now hold an I-1 Restricted Manufacturing and Warehouse District zoning.

