City Planning Commission members aren’t certain they support the idea of creating smaller residential lots than city code now allows.
Community Services Director Richard Rogalski said the Lawton Housing Authority (LHA) has asked the city to consider amending existing zoning code to allow residential housing lots smaller than 5,000 square feet. Rogalski said the idea is creating “very small homes” that meet building codes in every other instance — except the square footage of the lot.
He said those proposed houses would be 700 to 800 square feet, in an effort to create affordable homes that lower-income residents could purchase from the housing authority. LHA’s idea is to create a “small community of small homes,” Rogalski said, adding the proposal specifies six of the smaller houses on lots of proportional size.
City planners drafted an amended code that would allow that to happen, creating a Simple Planned Unit Development (SPUD) or an overlay district that could be applied to existing properties to create neighborhoods of small homes. The city already has a PUD — Planned Unit Development — code that applies to condo-type areas and gated communities, but Rogalski said what Lawton Housing Authority has in mind for an area of the Lawton View Addition is something else: small affordable homes on proportionally-sized lots.
“LHA is not renting them out. It’s interest is to sell them to owners,” Rogalski said, of six platted houses that would be sold to pre-qualified residents.
Under the drafted ordinance, the SPUD overlay district would be accompanied by a binding site plan, specifying what would be done and including details required for other housing areas, to include amenities, common use areas, off-street parking and relationship to abutting properties.
To obtain a SPUD, the applicant would have to submit an application to the planning commission and City Council, just as they do for any rezoning request, city planners said.
Rogalski said the major change is that the lot could be less than 5,000 square feet, adding the smaller houses still would meet all building codes required of “normal” homes.
Senior Planner Debbie Dollarhite said the SPUD overlay would not change the uses permitted in the underlaying district, just allow a different lot size. And, it would be restricted to areas 5 acres or less in size (those larger than 5 acres would fall under PUD requirements).
She said the concept would be applied on existing areas where developers wanted to do in-fill development, meaning potential use in the city’s central districts. Rogalski said the structures would be permanent; they would not be “tiny houses,” or portable small structures that some communities are allowing residents to place.
Commissioners had multiple concerns, many centered on surrounding structures.
“What does it do existing houses’ dollar value?” asked commissioner John Jones, a developer and real estate agent.
“This is an attempt to create a low-price home,” Rogalski said, noting it is not a community with common areas maintained by developers, but a community of individually-owned homes. “There are lots of places that it (the concept) could be used, not just Lawton View.”
But Jones said he predicts financing problems for those who try the concept, and also said smaller houses on smaller lots will be too close together, something that has prompted problems in other developments.
“People still want privacy,” he said, suggesting the city and CPC allow LHA to create the development as a pilot program in the Lawton View Addition.