The Comanche County Coliseum was alive with the sound of cattle on Thursday. Cattle to the left and cattle to the right. There were dairy cows, beef cows, miniature cows and steers all packed into the fairgrounds with their tiny humans to compete for top prizes on the third day of the Comanche County Spring Livestock show.
One of those tiny humans was 6-year-old Aubrey Chandler, a first-grader at Flower Mound Elementary School, and her miniature Hereford, Elsa.
Showing a cow, even a miniature like Elsa, isn’t all fun and games, explained Aubrey. She said there is a lot of work involved including washing the cow, grooming it, feeding it and exercising the cow — even on weekends. Last week’s snowstorms didn’t mean Aubrey could sit inside bundled up either. She, along with her parents and older sister, still had to care for the cows and break ice for their water. With all that work, Aubrey said the most important part of caring for her miniature moo’er was plenty of hugs. Lots of hugs, she said.
“Hugs are so important,” Aubrey said. “Elsa loves hugs and I like hugs, so it works and she’s a good cow. We have this steer though; he’s not a good cow and I can’t wait to eat him. I tell him that every day. I can’t wait to eat him and he’ll be delicious.”
There’s also a fashion side to the show, said Aubrey, who was decked out in a glittery pink shirt with pearl snap buttons.
“You’ve always got to look cute and I like the colors,” Aubrey said while proudly showing off her outfit.
While Aubrey may enjoy the glamour and hugs that go with showing cattle, for her mother Leaann, and father Erick, it’s more a way of life and a way to teach their daughters responsibility. It also keeps the girls from getting into the pitfalls of social media. More importantly, said Erick, it is something they can do together as a family.
“This whole day, we’ll be together,” Erick said. “We’ll spend the day together and celebrate together. Our day will revolve around these animals, but it gives us a point of focus as a family.”
Show cattle are an expensive business, Leaann and Erick said. The cows cost more than they earn from shows, but those winnings still go into college accounts for their daughters. And while an Ivy League school paid for by winnings may not be in Aubrey’s future, she still has a lot to gain from showing livestock, said Erick.
“There’s not a lot of money in this like there used to be,” Erick said. “You’ll spend a lot more than you’ll make, but the character development and responsibility this gives them is more important.”
The final day of the livestock show will begin at 9:30 a.m. today with a round robin showmanship contest followed by the award luncheon at noon.
All Grands and Reserve Grands will display at 4:30 p.m. with premium sale starting at 5 p.m.