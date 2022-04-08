DUNCAN — Cowboys and Cobblers is returning to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center for its second year.
The event Saturday is a celebration of cobblers of all types (the pastry, not the shoemakers), and of the cowboy art of the Great Plains.
The event will include live music by country artist Anthony Spencer, a poetry reading by celebrated cowboy poet Jay Snider, and a cobbler competition judged by Heritage Center board members and attendees.
The cobblers featured at the event are each prepared by people in the Duncan area. There are two separate categories, one for contestants ages 10 to 17, and the other for contestants 18 years old and up.
Leah Mulkey, the assistant executive director for the Heritage Center, said that board members are excited to bring back the event with new attractions.
“It was pretty well received the last time we had it,” Mulkey said.
Snider read poetry the first year the event was held. He said that the work the museum does to preserve the heritage of cowboy poetry.
“Cowboy poetry is special to me,” Snider said. “And the museum has done a lot to keep those traditions alive.”
Snider has been writing cowboy poetry for about 25 years. It started as a way to record stories he was told by his father and grandfather about driving cattle in the Plains. His work has become more and more polished over time, as he found himself more and more interested in the art form.
“I played with it awhile, and then started to read the classic poets, to see what sorts of stuff I could grab from them and use,” Snider said.
While cowboy poetry exists today at annual gatherings and readings, Snider says the art form goes back to the beginning of the cowboy era in the United States, stemming from the stories and songs that the cowboys would share on the trails.
“A lot of the stuff we read today was written 150 years ago,” Snider said.
Snider also said that he’s a big fan of homemade cobbler, and as such, excited to attend the event again.
“You just can’t get cobbler any better than when it comes out of those Dutch ovens over there,” Snider said.