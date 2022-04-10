DUNCAN — Cowboy art was celebrated in Duncan on Saturday when the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center held “Cowboys and Cobblers.”
The event was attended by 140 people, with most of the cobbler sold out within the first hour of the three-hour event.
Leah Mulkey, the associate director of the Heritage Center, said she was surprised by the attendance.
“That’s a really incredible turnout for us,” Mulkey said.
The event featured several different types of cobbler, including blackberry, peach and cherry. Some had similar fillings, but no two were made in the same style.
At the end of the event, the cobblers submitted were judged by Heritage Center board members, with a special prize given for the cobbler most popular with attendees, a “people’s choice” award.
The competition had two categories, one for youth submissions, cobblers made by anyone between the ages of 10 and 18 years old, and an adult category.
For the youth category, the winner of both People’s Choice and the overall winner was Cameron Ferguson. Carlann Miller took both awards for the adult category.
The event also featured live performances by cowboy poet Jay Snider, and country musician Anthony Spencer.
Spencer has been playing music since he was 13, and playing regular gigs since he was 20. Playing a series of Johnny Cash covers on a Martin guitar he’s had for about a year, Spencer breathed a lot of life into the early-afternoon Duncan crowd that gathered in the room with him.
Spencer performs a lot in the area, usually playing in bars and at festivals in Southwest Oklahoma. He said that “Cowboys and Cobblers,” marked a change of pace for him.
“It’s been fun,” Spencer said. “It’s a different venue from what I’m used to. I’m looking forward to getting some cobbler when I’m done playing.”
Some attendees traveled from out of town for the event, including several residents from Royal Estates retirement home in Wichita Falls, Texas. The residents take day trips every week, accompanied by Karen Adams, the program manager for the home.
“We’ve come down for things at the museum before,” Adams said. “I saw a post about this on their Facebook, and I was sure the residents would like it.”
High winds forced “Cowboys and Cobblers” to be moved indoors this year, according to Mulkey.
“I looked at the weather, and I saw it was going to be 85 degrees today,” Mulkey said. “And I thought, ‘Oh, perfect, it’ll be a great day for this,’ and then I looked again, and saw the wind speeds, and I thought, ‘Well, never mind.’”
Despite the weather, the event was a successful one for the museum, and one they intend to make a regular event.
“We’re going to try to make this a yearly event from now on,” Mulkey said.