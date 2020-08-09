As Kiowa Tribe COVID-19 relief funds remain frozen due to a court injunction, the Aug. 22 budget election can’t come quick enough for Kiowa tribal members, including Chris Ann Twohatchet, Anadarko.
Twohatchet is taking care of her mother and children, including a 22-year-old son who has health problems including diabetes, Crohn’s disease and cancer. She said that even with insurance, medical bills grow higher each day and needed medical supplies have to be purchased out-of-pocket.
Her mother also has suffered a slight stroke. This means caring for her family by keeping her home sanitized like a hospital, Twohatchet said.
“I care for them as I was raised to take care of our elders and our sick,” she said. “I did their meal plan to their needs, administered medication and then I have my own medical problems: (I’m) diabetic, neuropathy, pancreatitis, and heart complications.”
TwoHatchet said she is compromised to the virus after suffering a blood clot that traveled to her lungs and causes shortness of breath. She and her son have each applied for disability and, she said, they were denied.
The costs also have hit the family’s mode of transportation. A truck her father bought in 2002 broke down and, TwoHatchet said, she lives so far out in the country that it’s really difficult to get rides to buy groceries or go to doctor appointments. The family has had to rely on an ambulance for medical emergencies.
TwoHatchet said she’d applied for and was approved for help with COVID-19 funds through the tribe. After months of planning, followed by the conflict between the executive and legislative branches of government, a call center was established in Anadarko in early July. After being flooded with applicants and assistance beginning to be released, everything came to a standstill on July 28. Money was frozen and some who had received or were slated to receive checks were unable to cash them.
“The week we were going to get our check, funds were frozen,” she said. “The only income we have is Mother’s check and a small royalty.”
On July 28, Court of Indian Offenses (CFR) Chief Magistrate Shannon L. Edwards ruled that any use of the $19.7 million awarded to the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma by the U.S. Department of the Treasury is to be decided by the tribe’s citizens. That means, at the earliest, Aug. 22 is the date that funds can open up for usage. That’s when a line-item budget that includes the funds will be put before voters to determine its future.
Chairman Matthew Komalty and the executive branch want to use the money to fulfill its plan for COVID-relief assistance for tribal members. This plan does not include direct-payments of funding but, instead, is geared to offset COVID-19-related losses.
The legislative branch wants to make a direct payment of $1,000 to each tribal member and follow up with left-over money for any further relief. It’s a matter that will be among the line-items identified on the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget that voters will choose among Aug. 22.
According to provisions from the CARES Act regarding tribal governments, funds received are to be used for necessary expenditures incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, due to the COVID-19 public health emergency and not accounted for in the most recently approved tribal government budget. The monies are under heavy government regulations that include random sampling of 40 percent of program funds distributed being under scrutiny by an audit.
These stipulations are part of the Kiowa executive branch’s reasoning for setting up its relief efforts in a way that doesn’t lead to direct payouts. In this manner, the money serves more as a grant and is under the investigative jurisdiction of the Inspector General’s Office. Komalty has told The Constitution that if money is distributed in an unsanctioned manner, it potentially would have to be paid back.
But Twohatchet needs the relief funds now.
With her son now in the hospital where she can’t visit, TwoHatchet said COVID-19 has caused her family’s young children to understand this new way of living during a pandemic. They miss their friends and activities.
“They’re getting depressed,” she said. “One of my grandsons cried and said he misses his friends and he don’t have any more.”
These children are missing out on school memories. “Memories lost,” according to TwoHatchet, who said her daughter had been gearing up for her first prom. They’d been shopping for “the perfect prom dress” and had to cancel. The same thing goes for her birthday and graduation reception at the family church. Due to COVID-19, it’s closed to large gatherings.
“As a Native we have a big family and all special functions are huge,” she said. “Unfortunately, the only huge gatherings I have seen are funerals.”