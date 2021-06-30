COVID-19 numbers shared Tuesday the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows Comanche County with 147 new cases of the virus from the past week.
These local cases represent just under 10 percent of the 1,504 new cases found statewide.
While this growth is cause for concern, Brandie Combs, Director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health District 5 County Health, said it’s not a full-blown outbreak. Although she can’t identify where the rising numbers are coming from, they are contained, she said.
“There are some outbreaks,” she said. “They’re at locations that aren’t posing a threat to the community and are pretty well confined to a particular area.”
“Yes, there is a spike in cases but we know exactly where they’re located and they’re not a danger of affecting the public,” she concluded.
Of the 10 counties included in District 5, Caddo County is second for most cases with five in the past week. Combs said now is not a time to pretend the pandemic is over.
“COVID has not gone,” she said. “With this Delta Variant, we’re seeing a pretty significant number of cases of it across Oklahoma.”
Combs said there is one thing all can do to head off the mutations and changes to the virus.
“We need people to get vaccinated,” she said.
That’s been easier said than done. Although vaccines are available to anyone 12-and-older and at all county health departments, statewide, only 38.3 percent of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated with 44.7 percent having taken at least one dose of one of the vaccines.
In Comanche County, the population is getting slightly ahead of the curve with 42.4 percent fully vaccinated and 51.3 percent having had at least one shot. Caddo County is the only District 5 county that has over half its population fully vaccinated at 53.4 percent. Just under 60 percent have had at least one shot.
Combs said a problem is many people aren’t getting their second shot. She said the first round of the Pfizer vaccine offers “quite a bit of protection, and we’re thankful for that,” it’s still not enough on its own.
Why people aren’t taking the second shot is anybody’s guess, according to Combs. She said there’s a possibility people had a reaction from the first and feared the second.
It’s not for lack of opportunities. Combs said shots are available for free Monday through Friday at Health Departments. There have also been many pop-up vaccination stations set up at events throughout the district. Vaccines sitting on the shelf are also causing other issues.
“We have plenty of vaccines,” she said. “So much so we’re at the risk of some of it expiring because we can’t use it fast enough.”
Combs noted that no vaccine is 100 percent but to have it has helped those infected through exposure when others are being hospitalized or even dying from the virus. Although there will be some who end up in the hospital from another exposure to COVID-19, there are probably other factors that contribute to that, including other comorbidities.
“The vaccines are doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” she said. “Imagine what would happen to them if they didn’t have the vaccine at all.”
The optimum percentage for Oklahomans is to reach at least 70 percent of the public vaccinated. Combs said it’s up to people to take the initiative now that all the doors are open to becoming freely vaccinated. But few are walking through.
“The apathy is definitely present and strong throughout Southwest Oklahoma,” she said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.