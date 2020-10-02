OKLAHOMA CITY – In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) is suspending visitation across all state-run facilities, effective immediately.
“This unfortunate, albeit necessary, action quells a potential source for viral infection and spread,” said Justin Wolf, ODOC communications director.
Visitation was suspended early during the pandemic as part of a comprehensive plan to keep inmates and staff insulated from the virus, Wolf said.
“Understanding the importance of inmates’ contact with family, the agency initiated a scaled-back visitation model this summer when infections decreased across the state. However, ODOC recently declared numerous facilities ‘hot spots’ for COVID-19, once again necessitating the suspension of visitation.”
According to the ODOC’s COVID-19 stats report, the state’s prisons have been impacted by the virus. There are 647 current cases among inmates statewide with 21 hospitalized and seven deaths possibly related to the virus and three confirmed from it. There are 634 inmates in isolation and 4,461 in quarantine in the state’s 28 correctional facilities.
At the moment, Lawton Correctional Facility has five positive cases among inmates and identifies that 21 have recovered. Out of 404 inmates in quarantine, five are there as a precautionary measure. Six inmates are being kept in isolation.
Currently, the William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply has the most active cases with 229 and two hospitalized, followed by North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre with 156 cases and 14 hospitalized, and Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy with 154 cases and one hospitalized.
Eddie Warrior Correctional Facility in Taft has the highest number of recovered inmates with 781 with two deaths, with William S. Key posting 670 recovered inmates and one death.
Wolf said that to help the inmates’ stress due to lack of contact with friends and family, ODOC and its inmate telephone vendor provides all inmates two free 10-minute calls each week.
Visitation will resume as soon as possible, according to Wolf.