APACHE — Golden Eagle Casino in Apache has temporarily suspended its gaming operation due to a positive case of COVID-19 by a casino staff member.
In following the Apache Gaming Commission’s COVID-19 policy, the tribe temporarily suspended operations last Wednesday at its Golden Eagle Casino in Apache after an employee tested positive for the virus. The venue will be closed through July 14.
According to a statement from the Apache Gaming Commission, the time spent during the closure will be used to follow the environmental public health and safety checklist recommendations as well as put into place screening measures. A dedicated sanitation vendor will also be brought into the effort.
The Golden Eagle Casino is owned by the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma.
The Apache Casino and Hotel in Lawton is owned by the Fort Sill Apache Tribe of Oklahoma and is not affected by the shutdown.
For more information, call the Apache Gaming Commission compliance officer, 405-641-3515.