CARNEGIE — Hopes of a healthy and prosperous start to 2022 have jaded for the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma due to the ongoing pandemic.
Due to the increase of COVID cases in the workforce and surrounding areas, the tribe’s offices have been closed until at least Monday.
Chairman Matthew Komalty has been recovering from a short undisclosed, unexpected illness/ailment and has been working remotely, said Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer. He offered a statement that he’s been undergoing rehabilitation and is getting stronger every day. He wishes strength among the Kiowa people.
“It is my prayer that I will be back among everyone soon,” he said. “I ask you to pray and love one another. We need each other more than ever as we work through this pandemic.”
Komalty stressed the importance of social distancing, sanitizing, and masking up. COVID sees no boundaries.
“Due to the overwhelming rise in COVID-19 cases within our own workforce, more than 35-percent have been affected,” Komalty said. “More than 70 plus are awaiting results. That’s 70-percent of the workforce who cannot return to work safely.”
That means, tribal offices may be closed past Monday.
“Because of its seriousness and increase of employees who are positive, we may need to consider another closure but will keep you informed,” he said. “We assure you that all tribal business will be taken care of in case that working remotely occurs. … Since there are so many positive cases, affecting even some of those who are fully vaccinated, we need to take safety seriously.”
Employees have been instructed to answer all calls and texts and to check emails often on a daily basis to ensure that tribal member’s needs are being addressed, Tsoodle said.