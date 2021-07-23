Oklahoma COVID cases are rising quickly, and new studies may explain why, said Dr. Dale W. Bratzler, chief COVID officer for the University of Oklahoma.
Since June 7 the number of cases in Oklahoma has gone up substantially — almost a nine-fold increase in cases, said Bratzler. The two counties with the highest rates are Ottawa County and Craig County up in northeast Oklahoma. They are 87 and 77 new cases per day per 100,000 population, which he said is a very high rate. Comanche County has about 20 new cases per 100,000.
The viral load of an infected person with the Delta variant is about 1,260 times higher than those who had the virus that came out of Wuhan, said Bratzler referring to a new study from Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention that has not been peer reviewed. This may be one reason the virus is spreading at a quick rate — mainly among unvaccinated Oklahomans.
More than 80 percent of the new cases are the Delta Variant, said Bratzler. The new variant, which first gained attention in Oklahoma after several gymnasts and coaches at a Central Oklahoma gymnastics facility tested positive for the new strain in May, is more contagious than previous versions. He said it is more efficient at attaching to human cells, but it is not clear yet whether the variant makes people sicker.
The World Health Organization has called the latest variant “the fastest and fittest,” said Bratzler. In the same study he said the incubation period for the Delta variant was also faster than previously detected in the original strain. He said the new strain could be detected at three days rather than six days.
“If you have that much virus in your respiratory tract, if you’re speaking, if you’re singing, if you’re yelling, even breathing, you’re shedding a lot of virus,” Bratzler said. “So, it’s part of the reason that we’re seeing very rapid spread of the Delta variant, because the viral load is very, very high. Now, the second thing is the incubation period. If you’re infected, if you’re exposed to somebody with Delta variant, you’re likely to have positive tests within about three to four days, which is quicker than we typically saw with the original Wuhan type.”
The way the virus spreads has changed too, said Bratzler. Before, social distancing of 6 feet was considered safe, however, he said studies are showing that is no longer the case.
“The Long story short is, by far, the vast majority of people get infected by breathing in droplets, or aerosols that come out of somebody else’s mouth,” said Bratzler. “We used to worry a lot about contact and cleaning surfaces and things like that — and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with doing that stuff to reduce the risk — but, CDC in the scientific brief, said that the chance of being infected by touching a contaminated surface is about one in 10,000. You get this virus by breathing. That’s the principal way that this virus spreads. And so, then the big question is, ‘well, how far away are you safe?’ If somebody does that before, and historically, we’ve always had this rule that if you’re more than 6 feet, for less than 15 minutes, then we don’t consider you a direct contact of a COVID patient. But in the scientific brief, the CDC points out that document there’s great documentation of infections that have occurred in people that were far more than 6 feet away from an infected individual.”
In the brief the CDC pointed out the circumstances that increase the risk of spreading from person to person, particularly indoors in a place that doesn’t have adequate ventilation. Bratzler said indoor activities without adequate ventilation could result in higher risk for infection.
“The good news is if you’re fully vaccinated, even if you get infected, you’re not likely to be hospitalized or have complications as a disease,” said Bratzler.
Bratzler also made the case for children to wear masks when they return to school in the fall. He cited a recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics that strongly recommends everyone older than age 2 wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
“So, first, as we know, in our schools, there are going to be a lot of kids below the age of 12, and they’re not eligible for vaccination,” Bratzler said. “Second, we know that there will be unvaccinated kids that may get infected and as I just pointed out, it’s possible that somebody that is fully vaccinated could get infected, and they may be able to spread it to other people. So, one of the reasons is to protect anybody in the classroom from infection. And again, I don’t think any of us wants to put teachers or school administrators into this role of deciding who’s vaccinated who’s not vaccinated, or those types of things, very difficult to enforce mass policies unless you just do it across the board and have everybody vaccinated.”
However, due to a bill signed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt May 28, a school mask mandate is highly unlikely. Oklahoma Senate Bill 658 prevents schools from requiring vaccine passports or masks for unvaccinated students.