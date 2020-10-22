COVID-19 concerns has caused cancellations for many veterans ceremonies slated to honor Comanche warriors.
“The pandemic has created many cancellations for the CIVA, including our Armed Forces Day Banquet which was scheduled for May 18,” said Comanche Indian Veterans Association historian Lanny Asepermy. “We will also be canceling our Veterans Day Celebration and Powwow scheduled for Nov. 11.”
Comanche veteran Cloyce Choney was scheduled for induction into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame this month, Asepermy said.
“That was also canceled,” he said.
On Nov. 7, the remaining two Armed Forces Day honorees, Robert Allen Red Elk and Robert Alan Red Elk along with Richard Ortiz, will be recognized at the CIVA Court of Honor on the Comanche Nation Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton. The presentation is closed to the public except for family and CIVA members, Asepermy said. COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.
Asepermy said CIVA conducted an impromptu ceremony on July 20 to honor Seaman James Parker, Navy; Lt. Patrick Parker, Navy; Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas Hettich Jr., New Mexico Army National Guard; and Petty Officer First Class Darin Yackeschi, Coast Guard.