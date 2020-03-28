Gov. Kevin Stitt has clarified his executive order that postpones all elective surgeries and minor medical procedures until April 7.
Stitt said that any type of abortion services, as defined in 63 O.S. § 1-730(A)(1) which are not a medical emergency as defined in 63 O.S. § 1-738.1 or otherwise necessary to prevent serious health risks to the unborn child’s mother are included in that Executive Order.
This also includes routine dermatological, ophthalmological and dental procedures, as well as most scheduled healthcare procedures such as orthopedic surgeries.
State officials said the rapid spread of COVID-19 has increased demands for hospital beds and has created a shortage of personal protective equipment needed to protect health care professionals and stop transmission of the virus.
“We must ensure that our health care professionals, first responders and medical facilities have all of the resources they need to combat COVID-19,” said Stitt. “I am committed to doing whatever necessary to protect those who are on the front lines fighting against this virus.”
Essential Businesses
Officials in the Oklahoma Governor’s Office is providing guidance in defining essential businesses that are permitted to remain open in counties where his Executive Order has closed non-essential businesses.
Several industries are deemed essential during the COVID-19 event. If business owners have reviewed the Executive Order and Memorandum and have determined that they are an essential business based on that information, no other action is needed.
If a business owner is unsure about whether or not his/her business falls under the category of essential, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce has outlined steps for businesses to follow at www.okcommerce.gov/covid19.
“The Oklahoma Department of Commerce’s goal is to maximize the safety of our business owners and employees while also giving our businesses the best opportunity to survive during this challenging time,” said Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. “We received significant input from the business community since the governor’s announcement of the closure of non-essential businesses in the impacted counties.”
Included in these steps is a reference guide with NAICS codes and business descriptions: Oklahoma Essential Industries List as well as a form to fill out to request clarification or an exemption. There also is an FAQ for businesses and industries.