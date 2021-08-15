WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes booster vaccines for certain individuals.
The administration amended the emergency use authorizations Friday for both the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to allow for the use of an additional dose in certain immunocompromised individuals — specifically, solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise, administration officials said in a press release.
“The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease. After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock. “Today’s action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19. As we’ve previously stated, other individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and do not need an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at this time. The FDA is actively engaged in a science-based, rigorous process with our federal partners to consider whether an additional dose may be needed in the future.”
Before county health departments can start issuing third doses, they must await guidance from state and federal officials, however.
“We are aware of the FDA’s authorization for a third dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised individuals who are 28 days past their two-dose vaccine series completion,” said Brandie Combs, District 5 Health Department director, Friday. “We are awaiting guidance from the (CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) and (Oklahoma State Department of Health) before we schedule vaccination clinics to offer the third dose. Clinics will be scheduled as quickly as possible. Vaccines will also be available through local providers.”
People who are immunocompromised in a manner similar to those who have undergone solid organ transplantation have a reduced ability to fight infections and other diseases, and they are especially vulnerable to infections, including COVID-19, said administrations officials in a press release. The FDA evaluated information on the use of a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines in these individuals and determined that the administration of third vaccine doses may increase protection in this population. These patients should be counseled to maintain physical precautions to help prevent COVID-19. In addition, close contacts of immunocompromised persons should get vaccinated, as appropriate for their health status, to provide increased protection to their loved ones.
It’s important to note that CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time, said Oklahoma health officials in a press release. Vaccine providers should administer vaccine in accordance with the updated EUAs per the COVID-19 vaccine provider agreement.