Low appointment numbers have led the Comanche County Health department to begin taking walk-ins this morning for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Mike Merritt, Comanche County Emergency Management Director.
The vaccines are being distributed today in the former Dillard's store inside Central Mall, 200 SW C.
Vaccine walk-ins will be given to adults 65 and over and those under 65 with comorbidities.
Walk-ins are on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, please call the Comanche County Health Department at 248-5890.