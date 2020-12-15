COVID-19 vaccine priority
PHASE #1 (Anticipated initiation month based on current outlays of federal vaccine supply schedules Dec. 2020)
1. Long Term Care residents and staff served by the federal LTC Pharmacy Partnership Program (To be fulfilled per the federal allocation plan and distribution methods carried out via CVS and Walgreens to facilities certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Non-CMS facilities served by the state allocation plan.)
a. Plan A — Nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, long-term care facilities
b. Plan B – Assisted Living, Intermediate Care Facilities, Group Homes
c. CVS and Walgreens staff administering COVID vaccine to the LTC residents and staff.
Estimated Population: 62,000
2. Health care workers providing direct inpatient COVID care, including but not limited to Emergency Rooms, hospitals, Intensive Care Units, etc, and other workers inherent to the care of COVID patients as determined by the inpatient facility (e.g. janitorial, food service, etc).
Estimated Population: 84,000
3. Public health staff conducting front line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities (including but not limited to nurses administering COVID vaccine, public and private lab personnel processing COVID specimens, and other public health staff inherent to the COVID testing/vaccine process with direct contact with the public).
Estimated Population: 500
4. Oklahoma, state licensed, Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics.
Estimated Population: 11,400
PHASE #2 (Anticipated initiation month based on current outlays of federal vaccine supply schedules and ongoing uptake January 2021)
1. First responders, paid and unpaid (including but not limited to, fire departments, law enforcement, homeland security, emergency managers, and medical examiners).
Estimated Population: 5,000
2. Health care workers providing direct, COVID outpatient care and services, who through the course of their daily roles are not able to maintain social distancing, including but not limited to:
1. Workers providing care primarily for adults 65 and older, and/or adults of any age with comorbidities.
2. Workers directly treating or screening for COVID.
3. Workers in high-risk outpatient settings such as those performing aerosolized procedures or close examinations of the nasopharynx, dentists, speech-language pathologists, etc.
4. Workers in urgent care, outpatient facilities, primary care, federally qualified health centers, community health centers, rural health centers, pharmacies (not involved in the federal allocation plan), home health, hospice, rehabilitation services, occupational/physical therapy,etc.
5. Death care workers, involved in the handling of deceased COVID persons.
Estimated Population: 67,000
3. Adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities.
Estimated Population: 635,000
4. Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites including but not limited to:
1. Homeless shelters
2. Public and private, state and municipal prisons/jails, not including those facilities served by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and involved in the federal allocation plan)
3. Certain manufacturing facilities with limited social distancing capacity who are critical to the maintenance of the food supply
Estimated Population: 18,000
5. Public health staff supporting front line efforts, senior state, county, and city government leaders and elected officials critical to maintain continuity of governmental operations and services.
Estimated Population: 2,000
PHASE #3 (Anticipated initiation to be determined when future federal vaccine production outlays are known)
1. Teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings including but not limited
to:
a. Pre-K-12 schools, child care facilities, early childhood facilities, colleges, universities, career/vocational technology centers, and other post-secondary institutions as may be eligible for the vaccine (e.g. if the vaccine is approved for appropriate ages vaccine).
Estimated Population: 1,022,000
2. Critical infrastructure personnel (“essential business/industry” personnel) as specified in the Governor’s 3rd executive order.
Estimated Population: 1,500,000
PHASE #4 (Anticipated initiation to be determined when future federal vaccine production outlays are known)
Open to all Oklahoma residents.
Description: All Oklahoma residents who are at high risk of exposure to, transmission of, and morbidity and mortality resulting from COVID infection.
Estimated Population: 556,500
Source: Oklahoma State Health Department